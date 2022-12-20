5 metro holiday pop-ups offering another round

It may be mid-December, but the holiday season has only just started. Here are some of our favorite pop-ups you still have time to visit.

Misc.

There is a reason that Misc. is continuously on our lists. Their cocktails are absolutely delicious, the atmosphere is fun, and it’s a great space for having a date night, hanging out with friends, or even catching a drink on your own.

They’re offering even more ways to enjoy their tasty concoctions this holiday season. Of course, you can get cocktail flights, full-size cocktails, and festive shots. Some even come in pitchers to share with your friends and family. The best part of this menu is that you can take Misc. “home for the holidays” by purchasing a bottle of your favorite flavor to-go or a cute little set of cocktail flights that come in a festive package.

Our favorite drinks were the Chai’ll Be Home for Christmas, which contains spiced rum, and spiced chai tea syrup, all topped with whipped cream; and the Feliz Navidad, which is a spiced pomegranate margarita featuring tequila, cranberry pomegranate juice, lime, and spiced pomegranate syrup.

Misc. is located at 1447 Gentry St. North Kansas City, MO 64116. Their “Home for the Holidays” menu runs until January 1. They are open Wednesdays and Thursdays from 4-9 p.m., Fridays from 4 p.m. – midnight, Saturdays from 10 a.m. – midnight, and Sundays from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. Regular hours do not need reservations but the bar does tend to get fairly busy. All extra events, such as cocktail classes or trivia, do require the purchase of a ticket.

Tipsy Taco

Looking for a new restaurant to celebrate Taco Tuesdays (or taco every day, for that matter)? Check out Tipsy Taco, which has some pretty badass pork street tacos if you ask us—not to mention the current lineup of holiday-themed drinks.

Tipsy Taco is located at 27900 E Colburn Rd. Lee’s Summit, MO 64086. Their pop-up holiday experience runs until January 8.

Snowbound at Chicken N Pickle

Chicken N Pickle in North Kansas City has turned their rooftop into Snowbound: A Merry Ski-Lodge. This pop-up offers eight insanely tasty drinks, and the bar decoration is oh-so cozy with thrifted furniture.

Our favorite drinks were the “Free Rider,” which is a well-balanced spiked hot chocolate with notes of peanut butter and a hint of coffee; and the “Tis’ the Ski-son,” which combines house-infused orange and cinnamon Bacardi with hints of pomegranate, sparkling apple flavor, and rosemary.

This pop-up runs until December 29 and requires a reservation.

Chicken N Pickle is located at 1761 Burlington St., North Kansas City, MO 64116.

How the Conductor Club Stole Christmas

The Conductor Club is located on the upper level in Union Station’s restaurant Pierpont’s. Each pop-up experience of theirs features an incredible amount of detail paid to it, and this year’s theme is the Grinch.

The bar is decked out in twinkling Christmas lights, mistletoe, and garland. Each drink is showcased in a different style of glassware. They also have a food menu with delectable treats like the “Who Bakes Pimento Cheese,” a blend of artichokes and cotija with rosemary focaccia and smoked grapes.

Our favorite drink on the menu is the “Fah Who Foraze,” which is meant to be shared and features Grey Goose pear vodka, coconut rum, italicus, apple sake, cinnamon syrup, and who-jingle juice.

The pop-up runs through January 7 and requires a reservation.

Pierpont’s at Union Station is located at 30 W Pershing Rd., Kansas City, MO 64108.

Aspen’s

Aspen’s Restaurant and Lounge is as stylish as the ski destination. Everything from the chesterfield couches, wingback chairs, bar stools, and the glassware is a deep and rich navy blue hue. We were able to sample four drinks from their holiday menu. Our favorite was the Majestic 303, which is their take on a classic French 75 but with vodka and speakeasy-style cranberry rosemary-infused syrup.

The holiday pop-up experience does not need a reservation and runs until February.

Aspen’s Restaurant & Lounge is located at 6995 W 151st St., Overland Park, KS 66223.