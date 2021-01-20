46 Penn Centre’s catch-of-the-day: Ocean Prime + Prime Social Rooftop

On your drive through the Country Club Plaza, you’ve probably wondered what is to become of the huge, glossy 14-story building that seemingly erected overnight. Unsurprisingly, it is a corporate office building, but with a twist.

The new building will be home to seafood and steak restaurant, Ocean Prime, making it the 17th location since the restaurant’s launch in 2008. The first to open in Missouri, Ocean Prime on the Plaza is one of a kind, boasting an extension to the brand: Prime Social Rooftop.

The rooftop, an oasis above the bustling shops of the Plaza, will feature outdoor and indoor seating and a fire pit. Construction begins within the next 60 days, and Ocean Prime is slated to open fall 2021.

“At the outset of our plans for the building, we set our sights on landing a world-class restaurant for 46 Penn Centre,” says

Ken Block, managing principal of Block Real Estate Services. “Ocean Prime is one of the finest restaurants in the US and is the perfect partner to provide that elevated guest experience. It gives our tenants even more amenities at their fingertips, and they will soon have an in-house restaurant and rooftop lounge to entertain their clients and employees.”

Cameron Mitchell, founder and CEO of Cameron Mitchell restaurants, says, “We look forward to partnering with Block Real Estate Services, the premier Kansas City real estate developer. Our companies share similar values, including developing projects with the highest quality and design in mind.”

Mitchell continued, “This location at 46 Penn Centre allowed for us, for the first time, to expand ocean prime with a lounge concept that was inspired by popular CMR rooftop lounge in Columbus, OH. Prime Social will be the only rooftop venue with expansive views of the Plaza and surrounding area.”

The award-winning restaurant will serve small bites such as sushi and poke, as well as more indulgent items such as seafood presentations, steaks, and desserts, and, to wash it all down, signature cocktails or wine from the extensive wine list.

46 Penn Centre is located at 4622 Pennsylvania Avenue in Kansas City, Mo. 64112.