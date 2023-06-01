4 Hands Brewing Co. introduces Voltron beer series collaboration

This Spring, 4 Hands Brewing Co. will be introducing a variety of beer inspired by the ’80s hit cartoon Voltron, Defender of The Universe. The collaboration will take place in six volumes of unique brews released over 20 months.

The partnership between 4 Hands and Voltron was created as a tribute to their shared St. Louis roots. Tim Coplar’s conception of the original Voltron show began in St. Louis under his company World Events Productions. 4 Hands Brewing Co. was founded in St. Louis as well and has been crafting distinctive brews since 2011. St Louis-based artist Josh Rowan designs the Voltron beer labels.

“I’m thrilled to be working with 4 Hands Brewing to release the first-ever Voltron beer. Having been a 4 Hands consumer for quite some time, I’ve always admired their creativity, ingenuity, and of course, great-tasting beers,” says Bob Koplar, president of WEP.

The first in the series of beers is named Volume One. Volume One is a 7.5% ABV hazy IPA incorporating notes of citrusy hops, guava, and stone fruit. It is brewed with Narrow Gauge Brewing Company from Florissant, MO.

“We’ll spend two years working with brewery friends from across the country in the hopes that these beers and the story will allow our fans to reminisce on simpler times, being young and not having a care in the world,” says 4 Hands founder Kevin Lemp.

Voltron Series Releases