2020 Adult Swim Festival goes virtual in November, brings all that Rick & Morty content we crave

Like most events, the 2020 Adult Swim Festival is coming straight to your television, phone, console, computer, or any other device that’s connected to the internet.

From Nov. 13-14, the festival will be a fully immersive global event, bringing fans closer to music, comedy, and mayhem, all from the comfort of their homes. Only available on Adult Swim’s YouTube channel, it’ll be packed full of exclusive performances, panels, and meet & greats with talent and creators from your favorite Adult Swim shows.

Fans will be able to experience Adult Swim like never before, with a curated lineup of entertainment that spans genres and generations. The weekend will feature high profile musical performances by Robyn, live from Club Domo, and Mastadon.

Exclusive live streams with talent from groundbreaking shows such as Rick and Morty and The Eric Andre Show will take place, along with a world premiere music video featuring Run The Jewels and Cyberpunk 2077. Toonami’s Tom and Sara will also be there to tell viewers everything they need to know about the PlayStation 5.

Adult Swim has over 20 musical performances and live streams planned for the event. Sponsors include Pringles, Miracle Seltzer, and Wrangler, all of which have something special planned for Rick and Morty’s upcoming season finale.

The merchandise store will have exclusive Adult Swim Festival gear, including Power to the People Face Masks, designed in partnership with Run The Jewels and proceeds donated to the ACLU, Adult Swim Festival short sleeve t-shirts, long sleeve t-shirts, sweatshirts, sweatpants, socks, water bottles and much more.