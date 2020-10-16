18th Tallgrass Film Festival’s Digital Drag Brunch to feature Alyssa Edwards and Faux L’Beau

Wichita’s Tallgrass Film Festival 2020 schedule features a digital drag brunch this Sunday, October 18th. The brunch will be hosted by queer filmmaker Sav Rodgers and will feature Wichita drag queen Faux L’Beau and Rupaul’s Drag Race alum Alyssa Edwards.

On hosting this virtual brunch, director and K.U. grad Sav Rodgers said: “As a filmmaker and proud queer man, this digital brunch marries two of my greatest loves: the Tallgrass Film Festival and my admiration of drag culture. I’m incredibly excited for the opportunity to speak with and cheer on two incredible queens like Alyssa Edwards and Faux L’Beau.”

The event, hosted by Wichita State University’s Office of Diversity & Inclusion, will be at 11 a.m. Tickets are just $15 for digital access to the brunch, or viewers can buy a $175 TALLpass to access the entire festival’s 200 films as well as any virtual event, including the brunch. If you’re in the Wichita area, Two Olives will have a carryout brunch option available for purchase through the festival to heighten your at-home experience.

“We’re ecstatic to bring these amazing Queens into your homes this weekend with our Digital Drag Brunch. Tallgrass has a history of providing unforgettable experiences to our supporters and this definitely fits the bill,” said Tallgrass Director of Marketing Gray Rodriguez.

Tickets to this one-of-a-kind experience can be purchased here.