10th annual Curves and Confidence fashion show has evolved from its humble beginnings as a plus-size celebration

The 10th annual Curves and Confidence fashion show was held this past Sunday at Legends Events Space.

Founded in 2014 by Shawntra Taylor and Rafael “Roccstar” Green, the show was created to amplify and empower plus size models in an industry where they were seldom seen. Since then, the show has become more inclusive, celebrating all shapes and sizes.

Hosts comedian Janell Banks and Quez Beasley kicked off the night by inviting the audience to join them in singing the (honorably mentioned) Black national anthems, “Can We Talk” by Tevin Campbell and “When I See U” by Fantasia. The show began with a poetry cypher featuring local artists speaking to how they’ve found confidence in their curves.

Featured designers for the evening included GUMBO/Chic Boutique, Styles by Goldie, More Lashays, Street Caviar, Timeless Eclectics, Blissful Creations, Klout Company, and St. Louis based lingerie brand, Katherine’s Kreations.

In addition to fostering a space for up-and-coming designers, Curves and Confidence has also become a platform for small business owners too. For Valerie Graham owner of Killa Kloset Boutique, this year’s show was her first ever vending event. “This is big for someone who is just starting out, the event may seem small, but it’s a gem,” she says.

The night also featured performances by artist TGC Johnny Stone, East St. Louis rap duo Fat Girls Rock, and Saxophonist Nneoma Lanea, who played 90’s and 2000’s R&B hits “Nice and Slow” by Usher and “Unpredictable” by Jamie Foxx. They definitely kept the crowd hype throughout the night. The KC Stepp-tacular Steppers took to the runway for their sixth year with a routine that reminded me why knowing how to two-step in the Black community is a rite of passage. I honestly aspire to be as smooth as them when I get older.

Near the end of the night, the Curves and Confidence team posthumously honored Shanta McGee, designer of Effortlessly Chic boutique, who participated in last year’s show for the first time.

Overall, the show was an amazing display of the power of collaboration, and by the looks of it, Curves and Confidence isn’t slowing down anytime soon. Green plans to take the show out of state in years to come, hoping to inspire others beyond his reach here in Kansas City.