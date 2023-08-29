ZZ Ward dishes on her newfound independent artistry ahead of Sept. 22 show at The Madrid

Previously signed to a major record label, genre-blending artist ZZ Ward has recently branched out into independently creating under Dirty Shine Records. Ward has taken all her creative endeavors into her own hands, including her songwriting and production and the conceptualization and creation of music videos alongside her filmmaker brother, Adam William Ward.

ZZ Ward has even branched out into making all of her own merch, including one-of-a-kind hand-made hats available on her website under the name “Dirty Shine Millinery.” When she’s not making music, music videos, hats, or teaching people ten-dollar words for hat-making, Ward is kept busy with her young son, her firstborn child whom she welcomed with her husband, songwriter, and record producer Evan Kidd Bogart, a couple of years back.

Ward’s newest album, Dirty Shine, releases on September 8, just a few weeks before she will bring her “One Hell of a Night Tour” to the Madrid Theatre in Kansas City on Friday, September 22.

The Pitch: I love the fun, zombie-filled music video for your recent single, “On One.” What was the process of conceptualizing the story for the video and filming it? Did you have zombies in mind when you originally wrote the song?

ZZ Ward: No, I didn’t at all. But I think that there are times when I choose to really follow the song’s storyline, or there are times when I kind of just want to do something entertaining and just be creative. And so, with “Forget About Us” and “On One,” I basically was like, what do I do? I was really racking my brain, and then I came up with a Western. Then I thought, “What can I do to take it even one step further?” I thought of zombies. A Western with zombies! So, then I went to my partner in crime, Evan Bogart, and said I wanted to make a video, came up with the ideas, and then executed it and shot the video. It was really fun.

Your brother, Adam William Ward, is helping produce “mini-movies” for your songs now. How has it been working with him?

We have so much fun, and we’re both so passionate about art and being creative. We just made another video over the weekend, and it was the biggest storm to hit LA in like 86 years, and we still went and shot the video. There was, like, an earthquake, and we still filmed. We just fell into it. We have so much fun, and you know, our communication is awesome.

He really inspired me to become an independent artist. He’s an independent film director, actor, and producer. He made a show, Three Guys and a Couch, and his own independent film, Wally Got Wasted, so watching him do that independently and put out his own art without the help of any company is so inspiring.

What are the rewards and challenges of operating as an independent artist now under Dirty Shine Records?

Financially, it’s challenging because everything has to come from me. So, I think that it can be really scary. And you’re also competing with a lot of major label artists on streaming platforms, radio, and on tour. I mean, corporate artists on major labels have tons of money. On the positive side of things, it’s really fresh because I think there’s so much freedom now. I can ultimately see my vision all the way until the end and put out the music that I want to make, and I don’t have anybody standing in my way. So, that part is just worth its weight in gold. It’s really so refreshing. My hands aren’t tied in any capacity.

You famously hustled at the onset of your career by busking, selling demos in parking lots, and crashing on your brother’s floor on an air mattress while you built your name. What advice would you give to young artists hoping to break into the industry themselves?

I feel like my best two pieces of advice would be to make sure you truly love what you’re doing and don’t be scared to ask questions. Don’t be scared to get told no. Don’t be scared to ruffle feathers. Learn as much as you can possibly learn about every facet of your career, about writing, creating, recording and producing, touring, and marketing. There are so many people to learn from. You just have to be a sponge, really be relentless, and ask as many questions as you can.

You’re playing at the Madrid Theatre on Friday, Sept. 22, but your “One Hell of a Night” tour is taking you all across the U.S. this fall. What are you most looking forward to about playing for a Kansas City audience?

It is really wild. They have a lot of fun. I do like bigger cities sometimes, but I think that actually, in Kansas City, people are just all laughing and uninhibited. They’re not so concerned about being cool or what they look like. There’s this sense of calm and freedom, and I feel like they can enjoy the music and be themselves and have a good time with me. So, I have a lot of memories of Kansas City being just an awesome crowd, so I’m really looking forward to it.

You recently welcomed your first child. How has motherhood shaped or changed your career?

I think that it’s the best thing in the world. And it’s also the hardest thing in the world because your life is never truly the same if you have a child. You know, you have to figure out and kind of balance selflessness and being selfish in a way if you want to have any kind of a passion and be able to continue with that. For me, I will always have this fire burning in my soul to create music. That’s not going to go. No matter how much time I spend with my son, it’s always there.

I’ve realized that there’s some kind of monster that I need to feed in myself, or I’m not content. So, I think that it’s truly a balance that every parent has to figure out in their own way. He makes me want to be a fighter even more than ever before and be a hustler and a go-getter. I want him to know that just because his mom doesn’t work with a record label anymore, I pave my own path. I went independent. I continue putting my music out.

I want him to see that spirit, and I want him to be inspired by it. So, I think that, for me, is really special. I also see his love for music starting. He really likes to be around music. He likes to make noise. He loves instruments. He likes to dance. So, that’s really special to see, too. I mean, in no way do I want him to go into music. I want him to do what he wants to do. But it is kind of fun and special to have that be around him because that was around me growing up with my dad. It was a lot of music, and it was always around in our house, and it was a part of our lives. That’s a really special thing I share with him.

Can you tell us what you plan to work on next after the upcoming release of your new album and the conclusion of your current tour?

I think that my ambition is to continue to put music out there consistently now, more than I was ever able to before, and also to stay on the road as much as possible. I’d like to explore really reaching down into my roots within with my next musical projects and really seeing what happens if I do something that I’ve never done before that’s a little bit closer to blues and roots and soul. So, that’s kind of where I’m exploring next. And yeah, I just want to keep putting music out as often as possible.

Catch ZZ Ward at The Madrid Theatre with Jaime Wyatt on Friday, September 22. Tickets available here.