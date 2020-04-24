You can get pre-made margaritas from Mission Taco now, hell yes

Get ready for Cinco De Mayo, folks. Mission Taco Joint is one of the first local restaurants to begin selling pre-made cocktails, previously banned by the Division of Alcohol and Tobacco Control.

Mission Taco Joint is excited to bring back margaritas as a part of their carry-out menu.

Local restaurants are relying heavily on carry-out orders and to-go cocktails were one of the main selling points during this time. Restricting these sales have hurt business for many local haunts and the lifting of this order has proven to stimulate the booze industry.

The Divison of Alcohol and Tobacco Control plans to keep these rules in effect until at least May 15.

Mission Taco Joint

Crossroads Location: 409 E 18th St, Kansas City, MO 64108 / Phone:(816)-844-3707

South Plaza Location: 5060 Main St, Kansas City, MO 64112 / Phone: (816)-326-2706

Monday-Thursday 4-8 pm

Friday-Sunday 12-8 pm