Yet another new episode of the Streetwise podcast is up today; whether you like it or not

Brock Wilbur,
Lisa Benson, journalist and author.

Dunno why we went so aggressive on the headline. Hm. Must be in a persnickety mood.

Today on Streetwise from The Pitch we remember recent community losses, listen to All Bloods’ “Social Distancing”, and chat with Lisa Benson about her new book: “Anchored in Bias. Fired Over White Tears.”

Streetwise is hosted by Brock Wilbur, editor in chief of The Pitch. Subscribe on iTunes or Spotify. Subscribe to the Streetwise newsletter, a weekly meditation on Kansas City news and events.

Thanks to Jason Beers for our theme song, “One Kicker”. Our editor is Terence Wiggins, whomst you should hire.

