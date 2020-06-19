Yet another new episode of the Streetwise podcast is up today; whether you like it or not
Dunno why we went so aggressive on the headline. Hm. Must be in a persnickety mood.
Today on Streetwise from The Pitch we remember recent community losses, listen to All Bloods’ “Social Distancing”, and chat with Lisa Benson about her new book: “Anchored in Bias. Fired Over White Tears.”
Streetwise is hosted by Brock Wilbur, editor in chief of The Pitch. Subscribe on iTunes or Spotify. Subscribe to the Streetwise newsletter, a weekly meditation on Kansas City news and events.
Thanks to Jason Beers for our theme song, “One Kicker”. Our editor is Terence Wiggins, whomst you should hire.