Wyandotte’s Eagle Days brings out birds of prey for a good cause

The Kansas City Board of Public Utilities has partnered with Operation WildLife for a mini-zoology expedition: Eagle Days.

Viewing these wild birds and their feathered friends will be free for all ages. The event kicks off its 20-year anniversary on Saturday, January 15 from 5-9 p.m., and Sunday, January 16 from 12-5 p.m.

The organizers of Eagle Days want to share their knowledge, appreciation, and expertise on birds of prey with the community. Special guests during the live presentation include raptors, owls, and a bald eagle.

“In conjunction with this program, they wanted to add an educational component to teach the community about bald eagles and other birds of prey,” says BPU Communications Officer David Mehlhaff. “Since Operation Wildlife had helped BPU with the recovery of injured owls and eagles, they wanted to give back to them as a ‘thank you.'”

The initial idea behind creating this conservationist experience was to prevent the electrocution of birds of passage. Making a safer environment for fledging nestlers, while giving people lasting impressions on the value of nature, was a win-win for the organizations.

There will be two active sites, held at both Schlagle Library (4051 West Dr.) and the nearby Davis Hall. Interactive activities and additional programs will be available to the junior naturalists for coloring contests, take-home crafts, and photo-ops.

Birdwatching will take place lakeside with access to spotting scopes and supreme scenic views. Bringing your binoculars and cameras is highly recommended to get the best out of the preservationist adventure.

You can view their printable Wyandotte Co. Lake Park Map to plan your route. Reserve your spot for the live bird presentations this weekend by registering online, or by calling 913-295-8250.