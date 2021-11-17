Wyandot Winter Warm-Up collects winter gear for those in need

Wyandot Behavioral Health Network launched its first “Wyandot Winter Warm-Up” coat and winter gear drive on Nov. 13, and will continue to accept donations at three locations on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. until Dec. 17.

Wyandot Center (1301 N. 47th Street, Kansas City, KS, 66102)

Wyandot Behavioral Health Network (757 Armstrong Ave, Kansas City, KS, 66101)

PACES (7840 Washington Ave, Kansas City, KS, 66112)

The list of acceptable items for donation include: new or gently used men’s, women’s, and children’s winter coats, scarves, hats, gloves, and new socks. Donated materials will be distributed to individuals served by the Wyandot Center, Frank Williams Outreach Center, RSI, Kim Wilson Housing, and PACES.

“As the winter months approach, we begin to worry about our houseless clients who have to weather the storm without proper winter gear to protect them from the harsh conditions. Coats, hats, and gloves are necessities that are difficult to obtain in the numbers that we need to help everyone we serve.” Frank Williams Outreach Center’s Cierra Nixon says.