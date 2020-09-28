WWI Museum features new exhibition surrounding women’s fashion

The National WWI Museum and Memorial is stepping into the realm of fashion. They’ve opened a new exhibition surrounding women’s apparel, specifically in France during World War II. Silk and Steel: French Fashion, Women and WWI offers visitors the opportunity to examine feminine garments from this chapter in history, and the narrative it reveals about the women who wore it.

As women embraced new roles and responsibilities during WWI, their fashion changed with them. From material shortages to functionality, the attire of the time came to reflect the way the war impacted the wives, daughters, and sisters of WWI soldiers. The dresses, capes, posters, and accessories that are featured in the exhibit tell their story.

The museum has implemented precautions in accord with regulations provided by health agencies at the local, state, and federal levels to ensure safety for visitors. All guests are required to wear a facemask while inside. The museum has also increased its frequency of routine cleaning. Silk and Steel: French Fashion, Women, and WWI and other galleries also provide generous space for social distancing.

Purchase tickets here.