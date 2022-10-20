Writers for Readers 2022 is the literary gathering for all

The annual literary gala Writers for Readers returns for a night of conversation with author Alexander Chee. Joined in conversation with authors V.V. Ganeshananthan and Whitney Terrell, the event will engage bibliophiles in a celebration of progressive fiction and literary education.

Chee is an associate professor of English and Creative Writing at Dartmouth University as well as an editor for national and local news publications. The bestselling author has also received awards for his novels Edinburgh and The Queen of the Night.

In 2021, Chee received a Guggenheim fellowship and a USA Fellowship for his contributions to the literary field.

The Maya Angelou Book Award winner will also be announced at the event. Named for the Missouri-born activist and author, the award honors a contemporary author whose work focuses on social justice and inclusion. This year’s nominees were chosen from over 100 submissions nationwide. Finalists for the award include Percival Everett, Jason Mott, Buki Papillon, and Kirstin Valdez Quade. The winner will receive a $10,000 award and conduct a book tour across participating Missouri universities and libraries.

The banquet is a collaboration between UMKC’s Creative Writing Program and the Kansas City Public Library to raise scholarship funds for MFA candidates. The award allows students to teach free writing courses for library patrons in underserved communities.

The program will be held Nov. 16 at UMKC. Tickets are available online for $65 with the optional sponsorship packages.