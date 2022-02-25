Worlds of Fun seeks to hire 3,000 seasonal ambassadors for late April opening

Worlds of Fun is looking to fill more than 3,000 positions in preparation for this year’s April 30 opening—a staggering number of available staffing spots for one of Kansas City’s largest employers.

Seasonal positions offer a starting pay of $14-$17 per hour for a wide variety of roles including ride operations, food and beverage stands, merchandise booths, and guest services. Security and aquatics positions are open as well. More information on available positions can be found on the Worlds of Fun job site.

“As one of the largest employers in Kansas City, we pride ourselves on providing competitive wages and amazing work experiences for our ambassadors. It’s all about making people happy and creating relationships that last a lifetime,” Worlds of Fun Vice President and General Manager Tony Carovillano says. “Being a part of the Worlds of Fun team is something truly special and will elevate your career no matter where you find yourself along your professional path.”

Applicants hoping to participate in Kansas City’s landmark amusement park will need to be at least 16 years old and can expect ambassador perks including discounts, free meals, rewards programs, free admission to Cedar Fair parks, and more.

An in-person hiring event will take place on February 26. Those interested in what Worlds of Fun has to offer can head to the Main Event location in North Kansas City (8081 NW Roanridge Road) between 12 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Additional events are planned to take place March 5 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Worlds of Fun as well as March 12 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Winnetonka High School.