Worlds of Fun is hiring 3,000 employees gearing up for their 50th anniversary season

Kansas City staple, Worlds of Fun, is gearing up to celebrate their 50th anniversary season this spring. In preparation for the anniversary the park is looking to hire 3,000 seasonal ambassadors.

The park will be hosting a hiring blitz today and Friday, Feb. 24, where those interested can walk-in or Zoom interview and possibly be hired on the same day. They also made trips to four high schools earlier this week to spread the word.

This is the largest recruiting campaign ever hosted by Worlds of Fun’s parent company, Cedar Fair Entertainment Company. It included recruiting visits to local high schools earlier this week.

“Our seasonal ambassadors will play a major role in making our 50th Anniversary season special for our guests,” says Rick Fiedler, Worlds of Fun vice president and general manager. “This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to be part of something memorable, while earning great pay and benefits.”

Worlds of Fun is looking for employees for jobs in food & beverage, aquatics, security, rides, maintenance and leadership positions. For more information about available positions and the walk-in interviews visit their website.

According to Brian McGannon, the Worlds of Fun Communications Director, the seasonal employees are needed for the success of the park. However, this year with added 50th anniversary antics they are essential.

“This is a place that’s so important to Kansas City,” McGannon says. “This is where so many people learn to be part of a team and be part of something bigger than themselves.”

Unique additions to the park like the unveiling of the reimagined Zambezi Zinger roller coaster and a live entertainment lineup are expected to boost attendance. The “50 Nights of Fire,” a display of fireworks and drones telling the history of the park, is also planned to awe audiences.

“The night time spectacular will show how ambitious the park was when it opened and how important it’s been to Kansas City,” Brian McGannon, the Worlds of Fun Communications Director says. “Really writing that love letter to Kansas City.”

The seasonal events include Grand Carnivale in late July into early August and the event McGannon is most excited for, the Halloween Haunt. He says the haunted fairgrounds are going to be more frightening than ever.