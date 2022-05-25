Wonderscope Museum to host second Eat. Drink. Play charity event

It’s once again time for the Eat.Drink. Play. fundraiser by Wonderscope, the children’s museum that works to help kids build their love for learning through play.

Wonderscope started over 30 years ago but its new location in Kansas City was opened in October of 2020. The museum features multiple exhibits that are all centered around a theme that helps children to build a variety of different skills through hands-on interaction.

“We know that kids learn best through play and so that’s what Wonderscope is, it’s experiential, it’s hands-on,” says Roxanne Hill, the Executive Director of Wonderscope. “Each area has a learning objective and even though kids think they’re just playing they’re actually learning through every single activity.”

Eat. Drink. Play is a fundraiser that is taking place for its second year, after the first in 2021 being a major success. The fundraiser is an adults-only night that features a full bar, a live band, dancing, a wine pull, games, and a silent auction.

The fundraiser is used to support the museum’s “WonderFund,” which is a special fund that allows low-income families to have the opportunity to visit the museum on a one-time basis, or to purchase a membership for $5 that allows them to visit as many times as they would like throughout the year. The fund also allows Title I schools the opportunities to bring field trips to the museum at no cost.

“We are really trying to make sure that everyone regardless of their ability to pay can have access to Wonderscope because we believe that we are an absolute essential resource to the community and really build a foundation for kids to start school and find success and continue to find success,” says Hill.

Though many who attended the fundraiser in 2021 were individuals who had used the museum or known about their resources, there were also many who were new to the organization and heard about it through friends or family.

“I think it was a mixture, we certainly had folks who came because they knew about it through kids or they were connected in some way,” says Hill. “But we also had families that heard about it through other people or friends who were coming and they came and didn’t know anything about Wonderscope so they were able to come and see the museum and just really have a good time.”

For those interested in the Eat. Drink. Play fundraiser, you can find tickets and more information here.