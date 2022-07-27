Women’s Intersport Network for KC presents final ‘Tryathlon’ July 30

The Women’s Intersport Network for Kansas City (WIN for KC) Tryathlon is on its last leg. This year’s event at Smithville Lake’s Sailboat Cove is the final incarnation of the largest all-female triathlon in the region.

From 5:30 to 10:30 a.m. July 30, participants can compete in the Super-Sprint Triathlon (a 250-meter swim, 5-mile bike, and 1.5-mile run); the Sprint Triathlon (a 500-meter swim, 10-mile bike, and 3.1-mile run); the Sprint Duathlon (a 1.5-mile swim, 10-mile bike, and 3.1-mile run); the Aquabike (a 500-meter swim and 10-mile bike); or the Team Relay Triathlon.

After all that hard work, free food and beverages are available at the Finish Line Festival, as well as massages courtesy of F.I.T. Muscle and Joint.

The organization’s fundraiser is still open to registration for ages 12 and up. The Super-Sprint Triathlon is $75 while all other events are $85.