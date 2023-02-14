Wiz Khalifa comes to KC for Smokey River Entertainment District’s inaugural 4/20 Fest

Grammy-award-winning rapper Wiz Khalifa will headline the inaugural 4/20 Fest on April 20 at the soon-to-be-unveiled Smokey River Entertainment District, Besa Hospitality Group’s latest venture. This will be the first event held at the new venue and bringing in a national name like Wiz Khalifa is a great way to introduce the KC public to the space.

Joining Wiz Khalifa for the festival will be Joey Bada$$, Berner, Smoke DZA, and Chevy Woods.

Along with a day’s worth of musical performances, the Fest will include a “Cannabis Village,” featuring cannabis vendors from across the state. Attendees will also be able to participate in cannabis-themed events and activities and partake in cannabis consumption inside designated lounge areas. Food and beverage vendors will also be on-site for the event.

“Wiz, Berner, and Smoke Dza are all very well known in the cannabis space already, with all of them having their own world-renowned cannabis entities: Khalifa Kush (Wiz), Cookies (Berner), and Smokers Club (DZA),” says Besa Hospitality Group President Joey Pintozzi.

“We are so excited to have these artists join us in our inaugural year,” says Pintozzi.

Register for first access to tickets online through Thursday, Feb. 16. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, February 17 at 10:00 A.M. General Admission tickets start at $59.50 with several Premium Ticket Package options available, starting at $125 plus applicable fees. Smokey River Entertainment District is located off 291 Highway in River Bend, MO.