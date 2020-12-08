Wichita-based Occidental Management announces new name for former Sprint World Headquarters

Occidental Management has announced that the former Sprint World Headquarters in Overland Park will henceforth be known as Aspiria, following Sprint’s merger with T-Mobile. The management company alluded to the headquarters getting a new name by the year’s end, but that the public would not see the name change until the beginning of 2021.

“Aspiria reflects an innovative and transformative destination–one we are eager to watch take shape. The project is of a grand scale on the global stage, and we needed a name and brand that was representative of an environment with limitless options,” says Gary Oborny, CEO and chairman of Occidental Management.

The Aspiria brand colors, royal blue and teal, have specific meaning to the space. The bold blues demonstrate confidence and technology while subtle use of lighter blues and teal reflects an inclusion of nature and green space.

The mixed-use project will revitalize the existing 17 buildings that house approximately 3.5 million square feet of Class A office space, and develop an additional 60 acres into retail, restaurant, entertainment, office and multi-family housing. Occidental Management’s development team is also focused on including space for outdoor gatherings and events, in addition to expanding walking and biking trails, sure to be valuable in the spring.

“Aspiria encompasses the past, present and future,” says Oborny. “It is a place where businesses aspire to be, and people are inspired to grow.”

Occidental Management will continue to release more details about its development project over the coming months. Existing buildings are currently leasing and available for tour through Occidental Management. Leasing is already underway for the first new Class A office building at the corner of 119th Street and Nall Avenue.