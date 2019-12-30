Where to Eat and Drink on New Year’s Eve plus New Year’s Day Brunches
Tuesday, December 31
If the end of the year has ambushed you and left you stranded without plans, it’s not too late to get in on a great New Year’s Eve party. Among your best dining options:
KC Pinoy (1623 Genessee Street) is hosting a Bagong Taon Kamayan dinner: a celebratory, utensil-free meal all served on banana leaves. Chef Chrissy Nuccum is making some of her most beloved dishes, including Kare Kare (stewed oxtail and tripe in a rich peanut sauce), Pancit Bihon (rice noodles with pork, chicken, shrimp, and vegetables), and Lechon Kawali (deep fried, crispy pork belly), in addition to many other dishes. Tickets are $65, with alcoholic beverages available on the side (tax and gratuity are also not included in this price), and they are available on Eventbrite.
Jarocho Pescados y Mariscos (719 Kansas Avenue and 13145 State Line Avenue) is also offering a memorable five-course menu designed by chef Carlos Falcon that includes dishes like scallops tartare with caviar and truffles, lobster tail with beef filet, and much more. The dinner is $65 a person, not including drinks, tax, or gratuity. Call 913-281-7757 (or 816-492-1178 for Jarocho South) for your seat.
The Savoy at 21c (219 West 9th Street) has crafted a five-course New Year’s Eve dinner that features dishes including creste de gallo pasta with calamari, octopus, and clams; Snake River Farms beef with truffle and bone marrow; and gold-glazed blood orange mousse with an olive oil cake. The meal is $125 including beverage pairings, but not gratuity or tax. Call 816-443-4260 to make your reservation.
Urban Table (8232 Mission Road) has a four-course menu on offer in addition to its regular menu, which features items including pimento cheese fritters with chow-chow relish; a 16-ounce tomahawk ribeye with fondant potatoes, and a lemongrass creme brulee. The special menu is $65 a person, not including drinks, tax, or tip. Make your reservations via Open Table.
Fox & Pearl (2143 Summit Street) has a three-course chef’s tasting menu with dishes like spaghetti alla chitarra with grilled leeks, house pancetta, and parmigiano; and smoked beef short rib with an heirloom carrot confit and trotter and roasted shallot jus. Make your reservations via Resy.
Story (3931 West 69th Terrace) is hosting a five-course prix fixe menu. Red snapper with wild mushrooms, pearl onions, delicata squash; and a beef ribeye medallion with truffled short rib, carrot, artichokes, and potato purée are on the menu. The dinner is $125 a person, and comes with wine pairings, but does not include tax or gratuity. Call 913-236-9955 for reservations.
Parlor (1707 Locust Street) is throwing a New Year’s Eve Social, which will include live music, fancy shots, and food from all of Parlor’s current restaurants. Tickets range from $40-$80, and your ticket comes with a midnight champagne toast, party favors, and food and drink (for example, the $80 “gold” ticket comes with $100 worth of food and drink from Parlor’s bars and restaurants). Tickets are available via Eventbrite.
Also offering special events and dinners: the Restaurant at 1900, City Barrel Brewing Company, the Mockingbird Lounge, Plate, Strange Days Brewing Company, Chicken & Pickle, Tavernonna, Gram & Dun.
Wednesday, January 1
Our perennial favorite spot to hit up on New Year’s Day is the Brick (1727 McGee Street), which is celebrating its “Hair of the Dog Day” for a remarkable 20th straight year. Beginning at 9 a.m., you can load up on the biscuits and gravy bar, $1 Bloody Marys, food specials including some with black-eyed peas, or items from its tried-and-true “Brickfast” menu.
Lawrence Beer Company (836 Pennsylvania Avenue) is offering a special New Year’s Day brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Pick up $5 mimosas as well as dishes like Santa Fe huevos rancheros; a breakfast Cubano; or a grilled cheese with gruyere, cheddar, and blue cheese with pepper jam; among other dishes. Call 785-856-0453 to make reservations.
Also open and serving up New Year’s Day brunch: HopCat, Happy Gillis Cafe & Hangout, Jarocho Pescados y Mariscos, Ollie’s Local, Mission Taco Joint, Border Brewing Company, the Pressed Penny Tavern, Up Down Arcade Bar, Louie’s Wine Dive.