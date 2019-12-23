Where to eat and drink on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and Hanukkah in KC this week

Monday, December 23

Head to Waldo for a Christmas party at Waldo Thai (8341 Wornall Road). Chef Pam Liberda, bartender Darrell Loo, and their team are putting on an all-you-can-eat buffet, with selections including Thai charcuterie, fresh spring rolls with pork (Poh Piah Sod Tord), coconut massaman curry (Mussaman Nua Orb), stewed chicken with Thai chili (Yum Jin Gai), fried stuffed wontons (Giaw Grob), and a whole lot more. The meal is $45 a person, and includes food, batch cocktails, wine, and beer. Just add tax and tip. Make your reservations via Tock.

You can also celebrate the ninth anniversary of the Rieger (1924 Main Street) with its birthday tradition of an all-you-can-eat classic bolognese dinner. The pasta is served with Caesar salad and garlic bread for $40, not including tax or gratuity. Reservations available via Tock.

Tuesday, December 24

A few options for Christmas Eve:

Chef Bryant Wigger is preparing a five-course Feast of the Seven Fishes-themed dinner tonight at Tavernonna (106 West 12th Street). For $55 a person (wine pairings are available for an additional $30), try dishes including spaghetti fra divola con calamari, coconut lobster pot de crème, and more. Make your reservations via Open Table.

Another option for Feast of the Seven Fishes is available at Lidia’s Kansas City (101 West 22nd Street). There, diners will enjoy a four-course menu that includes risotto with milk-poached garlic and shrimp, lobster in brodetto with polenta, and mussels in salsa verde, among other dishes. The meal is $65 a person with $40 for additional wine pairings. Call 816-221-3722 for a table.

Stock Hill (4800 Main Street) is offering a special dinner menu from 4:30–9 p.m. Opt for selections including lobster gratin with pickled cherry peppers, wagyu meatballs, tuna crudo, and of course, steaks. Make your reservations via Stock Hill’s website.

Also open: Eddie V’s, Capital Grille, Urban Table, Gram & Dun, Fogo de Chao, Affäre, and the Bristol.

Wednesday, December 25

A good option any time, but perfect for Christmas, Princess Garden (8906 Wornall Road) is open today from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., and 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Ownership says they are no longer taking reservations but will be open for walk-ins and takeout.

Tannin Wine Bar & Kitchen (1526 Walnut Street) will also be open from 4 p.m. to 1 a.m., serving its full menu, along with Christmas Day specials.

A few more options: American Slang at the Intercontinental, Reserve at the Ambassador, Buca di Beppo, Fogo de Chao, Chaz on the Plaza, Tavernonna.

Saturday, December 28

Though Christmas tends to drown out any other noise this week, you can also culinarily mark Hanukkah today with a latke lunch at the Littlest Bake Shop (645 East 59th Street). Chef Iris Green will be preparing a cozy vegan and gluten-free spread, which will include (no) chicken soup, crispy potato latkes, applesauce, and vegan sour cream. This event is walk-in only.

Sunday, December 29

Football fans should head to the Rec Deck at BLVD Tours and Rec Center (2534 Madison Avenue) for the Chiefs’ final regular season game of the year. Enjoy $5 DIY red beers complete with a garnish bar, plus specials on flatbread. All tips and donations gathered during this event will be donated to Operation Breakthrough, an organization benefiting children living in poverty. The Rec Deck is a 21-and-over space.