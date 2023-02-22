Welcome a new furry friend at Three Dog Bakery ‘Adopt Love’ event Feb. 24-26

Three Dog Bakery will host their Adopt Love event Feb. 24-26. Everyone is invited to meet and fall in love with the pups at the bakery nearest you.

Pet parents will have the opportunity to fill out a free Paw-tificate to welcome the new fur baby to their family. The adoption certificate will be complete with a stamping of their pup’s paw.

“We love dogs all year round, but this Valentine’s Day we thought it was important to give extra love to the rescue pups looking for a forever home,” says Ally Homa, Marketing Director for Three Dog Bakery. “Our bakeries are working hard to spoil these pups with the love they deserve with our favorite treats and family!”

The bakery will also be creating special Valentine dog treats all month long. Delicacies like conversation heart cookies and cakes, Lovin Labrador Loaf, and Pugs & Kisses Cookies will be available.The Three Dog Bakery has multiple locations, so make sure to look up your neighborhood bakery on their website.