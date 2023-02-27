Weezer will play Azura Amphitheatre this summer with Modest Mouse and Momma

Long-time alt-rock darlings Weezer will play Bonner Springs, KS venue Azura Amphitheatre on Sunday, June 11, 2023. Modest Mouse and Momma will open the show.

The stop in Bonner Springs is part of Weezer’s Indie Rock Road Trip Summer Tour, which will stop in 35 international cities with support from Spoon, White Reaper, Future Islands, and Joyce Manor at other shows in the tour. Tour stops include locations in the U.S., Canada, and Japan.

Tickets will be available through Ticketmaster starting March 2 at 10:00 A.M. Local presale tickets are on sale March 2 from 10 A.M. to 10 P.M. using the promo code AZURA.

Weezer released their four SZNZ series of EPs in 2022. Frontman Rivers Cuomo has said the band has new music forthcoming this year.