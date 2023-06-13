Weezer stage a dashboard confessional at Azura

Weezer pulled out all the nostalgic 90s and early 2000s favorites on their fifth pit stop of their Indie Rock Roadtrip Tour at Azura Amphitheater Sunday.

After walking on to Toto’s “Africa,” the band immediately started thrilling the audience with the classic “My Name is Jonas,” followed by more hits, including the infectious single “Beverly Hills” and the angsty anthem “Pork and Beans.”

The band played in front of an impressive set design arranged to look like a stage-sized car dashboard, with hypnotic Weezer-themed animations displayed in the massive “windshield.”

Lead singer and guitarist Rivers Cuomo—still sporting his staple Buddy Holly-esque retro specs—took the driver’s seat in audience engagement and delivered an impressively similar sound compared to the band’s early days. He was joined on stage by drummer Patrick Wilson, guitarist Brian Bell, and bass guitar Scott Shriner.

Fans swayed back and forth to “Island in the Sun” and reached peek excitement during “Say It Ain’t So” as they jumped up and down and threw the signature “W” hand sign. The foursome kept fans head bopping until the last minute with favorite “Buddy Holly” as their encore finale.

Modest Mouse did a tight arena-anthem set ahead of Weezer’s evening, with young up-and-comers Momma in the opening support slot.

Our photographer Maura Dayton was there to capture it all:

Weezer

Modest Mouse

Momma