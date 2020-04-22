Webster House closes permanently

The Webster House, a local favorite of many, announced Monday that it will not be opening its doors after the stay-at-home order is lifted. The impacts of COVID-19 have made the business unsustainable.

Shirley Bush Helzberg, founder of the Webster House said that despite its closing, the Helzberg family does intend to maintain ownership of the building.

The Webster House opened in 2002 in the historic crossroads district and featured a restaurant as well as an antique store. This historic building is one of the last-standing Richardson Romanesque style establishments from the 1880s.

This loss is yet another indicator that the coronavirus pandemic is shifting our communities permanently. What will life look like when all of this is said and done? We hope it doesn’t involve losing more local businesses we know and love.