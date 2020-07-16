We give The Greeting Committee a “Gold Star” for their newly-released concert video

Local band The Greeting Committee has released an exclusive video of their song, “Gold Star” from their live concert at the Uptown Theater back in January. The pandemic has prevented the band from having any live shows or public appearances for the majority of this year, so an inside look into an intimate moment of the show is a treat for fans.

“Since we can’t be on the road and bring you our music in person, we wanted to give you a glimpse of a very special show we played earlier this year,” The Greeting Committee says. “Back in January, we played a sold-out show in our hometown of Kansas City. There we captured a special moment during our song “Gold Star” to close out an already wonderful night. We’re bummed we can’t be in front of everyone right now.”

Take a look at the newly released video to escape the hellscape of 2020 for a lovely two minutes and thirty-seven seconds.