Memorial fundraiser seeks to raise $100,000 for Wayside Waifs

A memorial fundraiser in honor of Patrick Tobin—who died Oct. 10 at just 32 after a battle with metastatic melanoma—has been launched with the goal of raising $100,000 for no-kill animal shelter, Wayside Waifs.

The money raised will help Wayside perform several upgrades to the shelter, which houses 6,000 homeless animals per year. Most of the funds will be dedicated to renovating the cat sunroom, which will be named in honor of Tobin’s memory.

“The sunroom is where adopters meet their potential new furry family member. It also provides mental and physical enrichment for cats and kittens as they wait for their forever homes. We cannot think of a more perfect way to remember our husband, son, brother, and friend,” the fundraiser’s description says.

The fundraiser has already surpassed $85,000 in donations.

Tobin and his husband, Michael, owned two adopted cats, Perry and Hamilton, and a labrador retriever named Stanley. Tobin had been a lifelong cat person.

“One time when asked what superpower he would want, Patrick stated he would want the ability to summon all the cats in the world to come to him at once. He acknowledged how in reality this would be overwhelming and horrifying, but he still wanted the power anyway,” the fundraiser says.

Donations to this cause can be made via check (payable to Wayside Waifs), Donor Advised Fund, stocks, or over the phone with a credit card by calling 816-986-4410. Mailed donations can be sent to Wayside Waifs, Attn: Patrick Tobin Memorial, 3901 Martha Truman Rd., KCMO 64137.