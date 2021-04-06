Walk through the works of Van Gogh with immersive digital art exhibit

A look inside Van Gogh’s notoriously eclectic head is coming soon to Kansas City.

The Immersive Van Gogh exhibit, a 90 million pixel display of van Gogh’s work, opens this summer in Kansas City. This new location will become one of 17 Immersive Van Gogh exhibits across the United States, many of which are in the works to open this year.

The digital installation, originally created by Italian artist Massimiliano Siccardi, features over 500,000 cubic feet of projected artwork that viewers can observe as they walk through. Guests will be able to make a day out of exploring the work of Van Gogh, from his landscapes to his still-life paintings.

Kansas City’s Immersive Van Gogh exhibit plans to adhere to COVID-19 safety guidelines, in order to ensure it’s “safe to GOGH” for all guests. It will operate with various guidelines upon opening including reduced line capacity, temperature checks for guests and staff, and required face coverings. The exhibit currently reports zero positive cases from over 170,000 visitors to its Toronto location throughout the pandemic.

Find more info and sign up to be notified when tickets are on sale here.