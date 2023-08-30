Waldo Pizza closes early Wednesday to honor the life of Jon “Buddy Lush” Paul

Waldo Pizza will be closing early Wednesday, August 30 at 3 p.m. to allow employees to mourn the death of beloved employee, Jon “Buddy” Paul.

Paul passed last Saturday, after a hit-and-run accident in early August.

Friends say Paul was known for his inappropriate jokes, movie reviews, and local restaurant recommendations. He had been performing with his band The Buddy Lush Experience for more than 20 years. He cared about the people around him, even visiting his former coworkers at their new jobs to give them support.

“For nearly 30 years, my buddy Buddy, aka Jon Paul offered a smile every. single. time I saw him,” stated friend Kacey Rausch in a Facebook post last week. “To hear and watch him play music was an absolute soul-expressive experience.”

Waldo Pizza stated in a Facebook post Tuesday, “There is a JP-sized hole in Kansas City’s heart now.”

“I wish I had laughed more just for him.” Former coworker Phoebe Love stated. “He was above all, one of the kindest people I ever met”

Jon Paul was loved and admired by all that knew him and the world is worse off losing a good of soul as his.

A GoFundMe has been set up to cover funeral costs for his family and future vet bills for his dog.