Virtual artwork auction campaign brings awareness to local food insecurity

On Nov. 1, Kanbe’s Markets, a Missouri nonprofit driven to provide Kansas City “access to fresh, healthy foods,” launched a month-long virtual fundraiser, “Give Access.” The virtual local makers market offers artwork and commissioned services donated by the artists for people to bid on. All proceeds from the auction are then donated to Kanbe’s Markets.

Nearly 400,000 Kansas City residents face a lack of food access, with numbers continuing to rise during the pandemic. The USDA has designated KC as a “food desert.” The fundraiser serves as a way to bring attention to the extensive social issue of food insecurity within our city. It “gives access” to those in need while “giving access” to local art for bidders.

The market offers paintings and digital art, as well as jewelry, textiles, and sculptures. Custom portraits are being through commission, as well as pet portraits. Yes, pet portraits.

Kanbe’s Markets provides several services to the community including its Healthy Corner Stores program, bringing fresh produce to parts of the community with few grocery stores. Other programs include their Food Waste Sustainability Initiative, as well as Kanbe’s Knows & Grows, which provides school-aged families with the tools to lead a healthy lifestyle.

To participate in the virtual makers market click here. This fundraiser is the start of a larger “Give Access” campaign which culminates on Dec. 1—Giving Tuesday.