Veteran owned KC Cattle Company donating to patients at KU Med for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

This October, local butcher shop KC Cattle Company is donating 100% of profits from a special Breast Cancer Awareness tee shirt to the “Patients in Need” Fund through The University of Kansas Cancer Center. But meat lovers, rejoice- they will also be donating $2 from each package of their gourmet Wagyu Beef hot dogs, Wagyu beef and bacon cheeseburger bratwurst, ground beef, burger patties, and summer sausage to the fund.

The “Patients in Need” Fund is specifically used to provide financial relief to cancer patient’s medical and pharmacy bills. In a press release, KC Cattle Company said: “We are calling others to help us in serving a fellow American and bringing awareness to Breast Cancer. Fill up the freezer and/or your belly, grab a shirt or help us spread the word.”

As a veteran-owned company, KC Cattle Company was started by Patrick Montgomery to continue serving those he served during his time of service as an Army Ranger with 1st Ranger Battalion. In addition to creating and selling tasty meat, his goal is to mentor and employ veterans to honor a family member killed in action.

Various meats and breast cancer awareness shirts can be bought here. The products sold with part of their profits going to charity are indicated with pink banners.