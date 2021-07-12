Upcoming panel discussion to focus on which political party is best for Black Americans

Which political party is best for Black America?

This is the question that will be explored Tuesday, Aug. 10 at the Bread of Life Community Baptist Church by Black History for Beginners and the Kansas City Touring Company.



The event will include a presentation focusing on former president Franklin Roosevelt, an examination of the policies of his New Deal, and the national shift in Black Americans to the Democratic party.



A panel discussion, moderated by local educator and motivational speaker, Carl Boyd, will follow the presentation. Both Democratic and Republican representatives will participate in the discussion and respond to questions from Boyd and audience members.



The event is free and open to the public. A meet and greet with event organizers and community members including refreshments and hors d’oeuvres will start at 6:30 p.m. with the program immediately following.

The event is being offered by Bread of Life Community Baptist Church (6422 Woodland Ave.) as a commitment to keeping Kansas City residents informed socially, politically, and spiritually. This will be the first in a series of events offered by the Church.