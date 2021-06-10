Up-Down organizes catch-up “Alliday” party to celebrate all holidays we skipped in 2020

Since so many people stayed home in the hopes of protecting family and friends last year, Kansas City’s much-loved arcade bar is rewarding us with balloon drops, costume contests, and general revelry. From Friday, June 11 to Sunday, June 13, Up-Down is recreating New Year’s Eve, Halloween, and Valentine’s Day.

They’ve cleverly dubbed it Alliday Weekend and it’s a post-Covid take-back. Honestly, they could call it anything and we’d still be (up) down.

“The idea occurred to us that if we all collectively decided to celebrate together, we could replace disappointment with great memories,” says Up-Down Communications Manager David Hayden. The plan is to decorate the bar for an entire year of holidays, which sounds like the exact chaos we need as a city and community.

Friday night revolves around New Year’s Eve with a countdown to midnight and a complimentary champagne campaign. Saturday will be the new Halloween—of course there’s a costume contest planned. Valentine’s Day means heart-shaped pizza pies.

Let’s party like it’s 2020 [Take Two].

Up-Down is located at 101 Southwest Blvd.

Hours of Operation:

Monday-Friday: 3 pm – 1:30 am

Saturday: 11 am – 1:30 am

Sunday: 11 am – midnight