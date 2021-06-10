Up-Down organizes catch-up “Alliday” party to celebrate all holidays we skipped in 2020

Emily Standlee,
Up-Down has two levels and so many arcade games. // Courtesy Up-Down

Since so many people stayed home in the hopes of protecting family and friends last year, Kansas City’s much-loved arcade bar is rewarding us with balloon drops, costume contests, and general revelry. From Friday, June 11 to Sunday, June 13, Up-Down is recreating New Year’s Eve, Halloween, and Valentine’s Day.

They’ve cleverly dubbed it Alliday Weekend and it’s a post-Covid take-back. Honestly, they could call it anything and we’d still be (up) down.

This place even has skee-ball (not pictured). // Courtesy Up-Down

“The idea occurred to us that if we all collectively decided to celebrate together, we could replace disappointment with great memories,” says Up-Down Communications Manager David Hayden. The plan is to decorate the bar for an entire year of holidays, which sounds like the exact chaos we need as a city and community.

Friday night revolves around New Year’s Eve with a countdown to midnight and a complimentary champagne campaign. Saturday will be the new Halloween—of course there’s a costume contest planned. Valentine’s Day means heart-shaped pizza pies.

Let’s party like it’s 2020 [Take Two].

Up-Down is located at 101 Southwest Blvd.

Hours of Operation:
Monday-Friday: 3 pm – 1:30 am
Saturday: 11 am – 1:30 am
Sunday: 11 am – midnight

