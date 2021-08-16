United Inner City Services to host job fair August 28

Kansas City-based United Inner City Services is hosting a job fair Saturday, August 28, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Organizers hope the fair will work as a solution to recent child care staff shortages and the increasing need for quality early education and family resources.

Interested candidates can head over to UICS-St. Mark Center at 1008 E. 12th St., between Euclid and Garfield Avenues.

UICS—a non-profit organization that has helped the community secure employment for over 50 years—seeks to provide jobs to early educators and administrative officials while also helping students and their families.

“[There is] an overwhelming need for early educators, especially as we enter a new school year with the COVID-19 pandemic continuing to affect all industries, especially education,” says Mariah Roady, director of development for UICS.

Additionally, UICS is offering sign-on bonuses and professional development opportunities for both administrators and credentialed child care and preschool teachers. The organization believes in a play-based curriculum in an art-intensive environment.

“Evidence states that quality caregivers play a critical role in preparing children for long-term success,” reads a statement from UICS.

UICS asks that anyone wishing to apply bring a mask, resume, applicable credentials, and enthusiasm to the fair. Candidates will have opportunities to meet UICS staff and do on-site interviews.

UICS-St. Mark Center

1008 E. 12th St.

Kansas City, MO 64127