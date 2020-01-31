Unique Wedding Ideas, from UnBridaled 2020

On January 26, UnBridaled brought together a collection of inventive wedding options at Uptown Theater. From food and drink options to venues, to decor for the big day, these unique vendors can help make your wedding day wildly original.

Abby’s Goodies

Custom and unique desserts and goodies to sweeten up your wedding, all hand-made by Abby. Book your free wedding tasting today!

facebook.com/abbysgoodieskc

810-919-7467

Altar & Aisle

Altar & Aisle makes wedding decor rental elegant and easy. Effortlessly design your wedding with the click of a button with the all-inclusive wedding ceremony and reception decor rental packages.

altarandaisle.com

American Shaman

Don’t let the stress of wedding planning hinder any of your magical moments. American Shaman’s natural CBD products can help create ease for any bride or groom to be.

cbdamericanshaman.com

Angi’s Art

As a professional wedding photographer, Angi’s Art takes the art of story telling seriously. From the wedding cake, to the smallest decorations, if you put thought into it, Angi’s Art wants to artistically document it for you.

angisart.com

816-853-4491

Belle Vogue



Bridal meets fashion with beautifully curated designer wedding dresses at Belle Vogue. From affordable gowns to exquisite custom designs in sizes 2-34, get access to a selection of award-winning wedding dresses at this Kansas City bridal salon.

bellevoguebridal.com

913-317-8981

Bizz & Weezy

Make your magical day sweeter with delicious candies made from the freshest ingredients. Bizz & Weezy caters and also provides assortments of perfect chocolate treats.

www.bizzandweezy.com

866-962-7953

Blissful Honeymoons & Destination Weddings

A travel agency passionate about creating the destination wedding or honeymoon you’ve always dreamt of. Blissful Honeymoons & Destination Weddings’ goal is to get to know couples, figure out their “dream vision” of a honeymoon or destination wedding, and make it come true.

blissfulhoneymoons.com

816-260-8781

Celebrity China & Cookware

The goal of Celebrity is to provide the finest china, crystal, and cutlery for your special day and the rest of your life. Skilled handcrafted workmanship ensures the permanent quality and value of your Celebrity products.

www.celebritychina.com

913-492-6380

Culinary Creations

With catering and special event options for the greater Kansas City area, Culinary Creations serves fresh, delicious food crafted to high standards using the finest ingredients.

culinarycreationskc.com

816-787-8636

Diago – Ketel One

Ketel One Vodka is an exceptional super-premium vodka with a rich family heritage that stretches back over 11 generations. You have the opportunity to order some for your reception to make your own family heritage have a little fun.

DJ Alex Reed

DJ Alex Reed provides a memorable wedding reception experience for brides, grooms, and their guests. He’s passionate about adding elegance to a wedding, while still providing an energetic party, whether you require music for your ceremony, reception or both.

djalexreed.com

913-744-9641

Fire House Event Hall

Housed in restored Fire Station No. 31, the Fire House has been fully renovated and updated as a 150-capacity venue for wedding receptions, family celebrations, and corporate retreats. For guests, the Fire House will be a place to make new memories as well as explore the memory of our city, to celebrate events big and small in a beautiful atmosphere that evokes the feeling of old Kansas City.

firehousekc.com

816-885-8157

Havana Room

Welcome to the Havana Room, a new and unique event venue in the heart of Kansas City’s Crossroads Arts District. Located in the historic Hemingway Building, this event space caters to all kinds of weddings, celebrations, and corporate meetings. (And nods to Ernest Hemingway’s time spent there when it was the Kansas City Police Station No. 4.)

havanaroomkc.com

913-710-7214

Janay A Eco Bridal

Janay A brings the custom wedding gown of your dream to life, with a unique co-creation process, from initial sketch to final fitting. Janay A specializes in re-creating heirloom gowns, a truly special way to honor your lineage. Since 2005, she has been working with brides at her studio and with bridal shops in the metro.

janay-a.com

Kate Sweeten photog

Kate Sweeten is a Kansas City-based freelance photographer who excels at wedding and lifestyle photography. Her work has been featured in over a dozen regional art shows and publications.

katesweetenphotography.com

913-709-6600

LGEmerickphotography

The winner of 2019’s Pitch Best of KC Photographer, LGEmerickphotography. Specializing in boudoir photography, LGEmerickphotography also shoots wedding photography and loves documenting love stories.

lgemerick.com

MADdenim

MADdenim believes that fashion should be art for the body. You can let them share their art by dressing in their hand-painted denim designs on your wedding day.

maddenim.com

Metro Brides

Metro Brides provides a plethora of wedding services like photography, video, DJing, uplighting, and even a photo booth. Their team takes great passion in working as a group with each member specializing in the work they do.

metrobrides.com

913-530-5510

Mirror Me

Mirror Me is advanced event technology built into a full length, sleek touchscreen mirror with fun colorful animations. Its advanced technology allows guests to interact with the screen in a multitude of ways, like taking photos that are directly sent to your mobile device or even being able to play retro games.

mirrormekc.com

816-716-4955

Plaza Catering

Plaza Catering is able to create any menu to suit your taste with an assortment of high-quality food made from scratch. Plaza Catering is also able to effectively manage entire events including rentals, specialty baking, bar services, and clean up.

plazacatering.com

913-383-880

Polished Edge

Polished Edge takes pride in providing the best of both worlds with fun and fashionable jewelry as well as fine jewelry by local and national artists. Jewelry request are available and you will be guaranteed to have a unique piece of fashion that will shine bright on your big day.

thepolishededge.com

816-221-0360

Recovery Hydration

Recovery Hydration Therapy is a completely mobile luxury IV hydration service, providing rapid relief of common ailments: hangovers, flu, GI illness, jet lag, exhaustion, migraines, and improve recovery after strenuous athletic competitions. Their board certified physicians, paramedics, and nurses administer the treatment in the comfort of your home, hotel room, or office.

recoveryhydrationtherapy.com

816-877-6186

Rustic Elegance Event Rental

Rustic Elegance Event Rental offers a stunning collection to decorate your wedding, personalize your party, or stage your events.

rusticeleganceeventrental.com

816-561-6132

Sincerely Susan

You’ll find thousands of formal dresses at Sincerely Susan, from knee-length to floor-length to high-low hems. Whether you’re shopping for an upcoming wedding, ball, gala, bridal shower, bachelorette party, rehearsal dinner, or for any event, you’ll find the dress.

sincerelysusan.store

913-730-8840

Siren Styles

Jessica French, the independent hair stylist of Siren Styles, specializes in wedding day and formation hairstyles, as well as creative color like balayage and fashion colors in Kansas City. Siren Styles looks forward to making you feel like a million bucks on your special day.

vagaro.com/us04/sirenstyles

913-645-6279

Skyline Rooftops

If you’re looking for a venue with a wide-open view, Skyline Rooftops could be the perfect fit. Their skyline rooftops are unique, industrial, and thoughtfully designed event spaces. Each venue is in newly renovated historical buildings right in the heart of the Crossroads district. The stunning view of downtown Kansas City makes their rooftops one of a kind.

skylinerooftops.com

816-702-8332

Theater of Imagination

Theater of Imagination wants to bring fun and excitement to your wedding reception. You are able to book one of a kind DJ services and a photo booth staffed by engaging professionals.

facebook.com/TheatreoftheImagination/

816-561-2787

Uptown Theater

The Uptown Theater is an iconic Kansas City venue that captures the spirit of the city. Your wedding day can be spent in style, soaking in all that the Uptown Theater has to offer as a historical sight and beautiful venue to host your most important day.

uptowntheater.com

816-753-8665