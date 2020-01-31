Unique Wedding Ideas, from UnBridaled 2020
On January 26, UnBridaled brought together a collection of inventive wedding options at Uptown Theater. From food and drink options to venues, to decor for the big day, these unique vendors can help make your wedding day wildly original.
Abby’s Goodies
Custom and unique desserts and goodies to sweeten up your wedding, all hand-made by Abby. Book your free wedding tasting today!
facebook.com/abbysgoodieskc
810-919-7467
Altar & Aisle
Altar & Aisle makes wedding decor rental elegant and easy. Effortlessly design your wedding with the click of a button with the all-inclusive wedding ceremony and reception decor rental packages.
American Shaman
Don’t let the stress of wedding planning hinder any of your magical moments. American Shaman’s natural CBD products can help create ease for any bride or groom to be.
Angi’s Art
As a professional wedding photographer, Angi’s Art takes the art of story telling seriously. From the wedding cake, to the smallest decorations, if you put thought into it, Angi’s Art wants to artistically document it for you.
angisart.com
816-853-4491
Belle Vogue
Bridal meets fashion with beautifully curated designer wedding dresses at Belle Vogue. From affordable gowns to exquisite custom designs in sizes 2-34, get access to a selection of award-winning wedding dresses at this Kansas City bridal salon.
bellevoguebridal.com
913-317-8981
Bizz & Weezy
Make your magical day sweeter with delicious candies made from the freshest ingredients. Bizz & Weezy caters and also provides assortments of perfect chocolate treats.
www.bizzandweezy.com
866-962-7953
Blissful Honeymoons & Destination Weddings
A travel agency passionate about creating the destination wedding or honeymoon you’ve always dreamt of. Blissful Honeymoons & Destination Weddings’ goal is to get to know couples, figure out their “dream vision” of a honeymoon or destination wedding, and make it come true.
blissfulhoneymoons.com
816-260-8781
Celebrity China & Cookware
The goal of Celebrity is to provide the finest china, crystal, and cutlery for your special day and the rest of your life. Skilled handcrafted workmanship ensures the permanent quality and value of your Celebrity products.
www.celebritychina.com
913-492-6380
Culinary Creations
With catering and special event options for the greater Kansas City area, Culinary Creations serves fresh, delicious food crafted to high standards using the finest ingredients.
culinarycreationskc.com
816-787-8636
Diago – Ketel One
Ketel One Vodka is an exceptional super-premium vodka with a rich family heritage that stretches back over 11 generations. You have the opportunity to order some for your reception to make your own family heritage have a little fun.
DJ Alex Reed
DJ Alex Reed provides a memorable wedding reception experience for brides, grooms, and their guests. He’s passionate about adding elegance to a wedding, while still providing an energetic party, whether you require music for your ceremony, reception or both.
djalexreed.com
913-744-9641
Fire House Event Hall
Housed in restored Fire Station No. 31, the Fire House has been fully renovated and updated as a 150-capacity venue for wedding receptions, family celebrations, and corporate retreats. For guests, the Fire House will be a place to make new memories as well as explore the memory of our city, to celebrate events big and small in a beautiful atmosphere that evokes the feeling of old Kansas City.
firehousekc.com
816-885-8157
Havana Room
Welcome to the Havana Room, a new and unique event venue in the heart of Kansas City’s Crossroads Arts District. Located in the historic Hemingway Building, this event space caters to all kinds of weddings, celebrations, and corporate meetings. (And nods to Ernest Hemingway’s time spent there when it was the Kansas City Police Station No. 4.)
havanaroomkc.com
913-710-7214
Janay A Eco Bridal
Janay A brings the custom wedding gown of your dream to life, with a unique co-creation process, from initial sketch to final fitting. Janay A specializes in re-creating heirloom gowns, a truly special way to honor your lineage. Since 2005, she has been working with brides at her studio and with bridal shops in the metro.
Kate Sweeten photog
Kate Sweeten is a Kansas City-based freelance photographer who excels at wedding and lifestyle photography. Her work has been featured in over a dozen regional art shows and publications.
katesweetenphotography.com
913-709-6600
LGEmerickphotography
The winner of 2019’s Pitch Best of KC Photographer, LGEmerickphotography. Specializing in boudoir photography, LGEmerickphotography also shoots wedding photography and loves documenting love stories.
MADdenim
MADdenim believes that fashion should be art for the body. You can let them share their art by dressing in their hand-painted denim designs on your wedding day.
Metro Brides
Metro Brides provides a plethora of wedding services like photography, video, DJing, uplighting, and even a photo booth. Their team takes great passion in working as a group with each member specializing in the work they do.
metrobrides.com
913-530-5510
Mirror Me
Mirror Me is advanced event technology built into a full length, sleek touchscreen mirror with fun colorful animations. Its advanced technology allows guests to interact with the screen in a multitude of ways, like taking photos that are directly sent to your mobile device or even being able to play retro games.
mirrormekc.com
816-716-4955
Plaza Catering
Plaza Catering is able to create any menu to suit your taste with an assortment of high-quality food made from scratch. Plaza Catering is also able to effectively manage entire events including rentals, specialty baking, bar services, and clean up.
plazacatering.com
913-383-880
Polished Edge
Polished Edge takes pride in providing the best of both worlds with fun and fashionable jewelry as well as fine jewelry by local and national artists. Jewelry request are available and you will be guaranteed to have a unique piece of fashion that will shine bright on your big day.
thepolishededge.com
816-221-0360
Recovery Hydration
Recovery Hydration Therapy is a completely mobile luxury IV hydration service, providing rapid relief of common ailments: hangovers, flu, GI illness, jet lag, exhaustion, migraines, and improve recovery after strenuous athletic competitions. Their board certified physicians, paramedics, and nurses administer the treatment in the comfort of your home, hotel room, or office.
recoveryhydrationtherapy.com
816-877-6186
Rustic Elegance Event Rental
Rustic Elegance Event Rental offers a stunning collection to decorate your wedding, personalize your party, or stage your events.
rusticeleganceeventrental.com
816-561-6132
Sincerely Susan
You’ll find thousands of formal dresses at Sincerely Susan, from knee-length to floor-length to high-low hems. Whether you’re shopping for an upcoming wedding, ball, gala, bridal shower, bachelorette party, rehearsal dinner, or for any event, you’ll find the dress.
sincerelysusan.store
913-730-8840
Siren Styles
Jessica French, the independent hair stylist of Siren Styles, specializes in wedding day and formation hairstyles, as well as creative color like balayage and fashion colors in Kansas City. Siren Styles looks forward to making you feel like a million bucks on your special day.
vagaro.com/us04/sirenstyles
913-645-6279
Skyline Rooftops
If you’re looking for a venue with a wide-open view, Skyline Rooftops could be the perfect fit. Their skyline rooftops are unique, industrial, and thoughtfully designed event spaces. Each venue is in newly renovated historical buildings right in the heart of the Crossroads district. The stunning view of downtown Kansas City makes their rooftops one of a kind.
skylinerooftops.com
816-702-8332
Theater of Imagination
Theater of Imagination wants to bring fun and excitement to your wedding reception. You are able to book one of a kind DJ services and a photo booth staffed by engaging professionals.
facebook.com/TheatreoftheImagination/
816-561-2787
Uptown Theater
The Uptown Theater is an iconic Kansas City venue that captures the spirit of the city. Your wedding day can be spent in style, soaking in all that the Uptown Theater has to offer as a historical sight and beautiful venue to host your most important day.
uptowntheater.com
816-753-8665