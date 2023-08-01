Trump indicted in connection with Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol

WASHINGTON — A federal grand jury in Washington, D.C., indicted Donald Trump on Tuesday for his alleged role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, according to the indictment filed in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.

The former president faces four charges stemming from his actions, including conspiracy to defraud the United States; conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding; obstruction of, and attempt to obstruct, an official proceeding; and conspiracy against rights.

“Despite having lost, the Defendant was determined to remain in power,” the indictment reads. “So for more than two months following election day on November 3, 2020, the Defendant spread lies that there had been outcome-determinative fraud in the election and that he had actually won.”

“These claims were false, and the Defendant knew that they were false,” it reads.

Trump is one of several Republicans vying to become the Republican nominee for president in the 2024 election with the first GOP primary debate scheduled for later this month.

This is a developing story and will be updated