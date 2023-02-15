Trending Twitter phrase “Kansas City Bomber” causes minor social media panic during Super Bowl parade

There has not been a threat to harm Kansas city, despite “Kansas City Bomber” trending on Twitter. A very unfortunate coincidence that created a minor panic during the Super Bowl Parade.

Twitter, maaaaaaaybe think through some of the trending topics. When ~1mil people were at KC's Union Station today to celebrate the Chiefs Super Bowl win, maybe don't push "Kansas City Bomber" (due to an actress in the film of that name dying) as a trending topic. pic.twitter.com/M1Knaw7uXr — Kelly Stanze | May Actually Be a Hobbit (@KellyStanze) February 15, 2023

The phrase started trending after news came out that actress Raquel Welch passed away today. One of her most popular roles was K.C. Carr in the film Kansas City Bomber.

Her fans took to social media to mourn and remember some of her great work, including this movie with a very terrifying name for the Kansas Citians that scrolled through twitter post Chiefs parade.

RIP to American cinema icon RAQUEL WELCH, who has died at the age of 82 💐 Famous for her back-to-back roles in movies FANTASTIC VOYAGE and ONE MILLION YEARS B.C., both in 1966, a generation came of age when she starred in 1972 classic KANSAS CITY BOMBER pic.twitter.com/bB8HwKKiQW — Rhino Records (@Rhino_Records) February 15, 2023

The phrase is continuing to trend on Twitter as more users are pointing out the harm that miscommunication caused…ironically.

The parade went off without any major issues and we once again were able to bask in the glory of our team as they celebrated in the streets of Kansas City.