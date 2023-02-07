Travis Kelce gifts local firefighter and youth boxing coach “the ultimate tailgating truck”

Travis Kelce gifts Craig Cummings the ultimate tailgating truck to support the Kansas City Chiefs in. // Courtesy of RealTruck

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce recently gifted Kansas City firefighter and volunteer youth boxing coach Craig Cummings the ultimate Kansas City Chiefs tailgating truck. Kelce was able to customize the truck for Cummings as part of automotive accessory company RealTruck’s The Trucket List, a life-changing initiative celebrating unsung hometown heroes.

“The Trucket List series showcases our superstar investors finding real heroes in each of their communities—hardworking people with awe-inspiring lives devoted to helping others. It’s a heartwarming, emotional look at people who make the world a better place to live and the amazing trucks that help them do it,” says Tony Ambroza, chief growth officer at RealTruck, in a press release. “The Big Game Trucket List Giveaway allows us to continue fulfilling dreams just in time for spring and off-roading season.”

Desert Storm Veteran Patrick Coen and Afghan War Veteran Derrick Ross have also received custom-built trucks from RealTruck through The Trucket List program.

Travis Kelce’s brother, Jason Kelce, who plays center for Philadelphia, has partnered for an extension of the program called the Big Game Trucket List Giveaway. One football fan and RealTruck follower will win $10,000 in truck products via a social media giveaway.

To enter the Big Game Trucket List Giveaway: Follow @RealTruck on Instagram, “like” the RealTruck $10K Giveaway post, and share a Trucket List dream—like hunting in the Rockies or rock crawling in Moab—in the comment thread.

The Big Game Trucket List Giveaway ends Feb, 12. at 11:59 p.m. ET. The winner will be randomly selected and contacted via direct messages on Instagram.

The Kelce brothers will face off at the Super Bowl on Sunday in a dramatic feat of sibling rivalry. They aren’t rivals when it comes to giving back to their communities, though.