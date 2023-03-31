Toto brings ’80s joy to a sold-out Uptown

On Wednesday, March 29th, Toto brought their sounds of pop, rock, soul, funk, progressive rock, R&B, blues, and jazz-filled tour called “The Dogz of Oz” to the Uptown Theater.

This all-star lineup included Robert “Sput” Searight on Drums (as seen with Snoop Dogg and Timbaland), John Pierce on bass (Huey Lewis and the News), Dominique “X” “Xavier” Taplin on keys (Prince), Warren Ham on saxophone, harmonica, flute, and additional percussion (Ringo Starr and his All-Star Band), and Steve Maggiora on keyboards (Robert John and the Wreck) in support of Steve Lukather and Joseph Williams.

They performed to a sold-out audience that was ready for a night of ’80s hits that left the crowd on their feet and wanting more. The 90-minute set list included their hits like “Hold the Line,” “Rosanna,” and of course “Africa,” but also highlighted a few members of the band, including very impressive solos by both Xavier on keys and Searight on drums, whose performances could only be considered a master class at their instruments.

The band had an additional surprise for the audience, as after closing with their top-charting/most popular hit “Africa,” the band came out with a one-song encore of The Beatles’ “With A Little Help From My Friends.”

All photos by Chris Ortiz (Instagram: @fastboyent).

Toto

Toto setlist

Afraid of Love

Hold the Line

Falling in Between

I’ll Be Over You

Keyboard Solo

White Sister

Georgy Porgy

Pamela

Kingdom of Desire

Drum Solo

You Are the Flower

Waiting for Your Love

I’ll Supply the Love

Home of the Brave

Rosanna

Africa

—

With a Little Help From My Friends (The Beatles cover)