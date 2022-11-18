Totally Rad Vintage Fest totally takes over KCI Expo Center

A blast from the past comes to KCI Expo Center with racks of vintage memorabilia to be found at Totally Rad Vintage Fest. #TottalyRadVF is a one-day shopping experience with over 40 vendors to buy from. Satisfy your Y2K mania and apparel needs with vintage vendors, arcade games, and music with a live DJ performance.

Traveling from Milwaukee to St. Louis, Totally Rad Vintage got its start-up selling out of a skatepark in Minneapolis. Word has it that Totally Rad Vintage Fest reinvents its stock with each new pop-up event. Once-in-a-lifetime finds like vintage home goods, video games, records, and toys await for the taking. Prices vary from small gems in the $5 pile with most apparel within the $20-$40 range.

“We specialize and curate the event to be from the ’80s and ’90s: New Age Vintage,” says co-owner Sarah Emerson. “Everybody gets to relive those days of starter jackets, baggie jeans, and cool sneakers. It reminds you that your inner child is alive and happy. It’s a way to spoil yourself and remember the good ‘ole days.”

Early bird admission allows you to get an exclusive first look at the vintage finds from starting at $25. GA admission costs $8 in advance and $10 at the door.

The event begins on Saturday, Nov. 19th and lasts from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. at the KCI Expo Center.

For more information, follow the Totally Rad Vintage Fest Instagram.