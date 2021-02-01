Today is great time to see if you have random unclaimed property in Missouri

Today is the first National Unclaimed Property Day. Although, you’d be forgiven for forgetting to observe the day, or even for not knowing what unclaimed property is. Unclaimed property can include anything from extra cash from the bank, stocks, bonds, and the contents of abandoned safe deposit boxes. It’s anything from financial institutions or companies on which there has been no activity for a year or longer.

Missouri has over $1 billion in unclaimed property, which means many people have money meant for them that they likely don’t even know about. To mitigate this, State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick urges Missourians to check for unclaimed property through the state’s website.

“People say to me, ‘Oh, I don’t have any Unclaimed Property’ but the reason it became unclaimed is the fact that you didn’t know you had it,” Fitzpatrick says. “That’s why I always tell people to check anyway. We hold over $1 billion that we want to put in the pockets of Missourians—so search today!”

Missouri residents can search for unclaimed property through the Treasurer’s website. Once you type in your name, any possible claims will be brought up for you to claim. The Treasurer’s office also holds unclaimed military medals and insignia. To check for and claim those, refer the military section of the unclaimed property site.