To-go cocktails are legally here to stay, extending the only good thing to come from 2020

Still not sure if you’re ready to go weekend barhopping just yet but still want to get that amazing summer cocktail from your local bar? Well, you’re in luck! Gov. Mike Parson signed a new law yesterday that allows bars and restaurants to continue selling alcoholic beverages in take-out containers. It looks like the best thing to come out of the pandemic is here to stay.

What started as a way for bars and restaurants to sell alcohol during the pandemic will now be a permanent thing in Missouri. There are a few ground rules though. You must purchase the drinks with a meal and there can only be two drinks per meal. The drinks must also be in a container that is “rigid, durable, leak-proof, sealable, and designed to prevent consumption without removal of the tamperproof cap or seal.”

Missouri isn’t the only state to make to-go alcohol legal. Iowa, Ohio, Kentucky, Wisconsin, Montana, Arkansas, West Virginia, Georgia, Oklahoma, Texas, and Florida have all signed laws that all bars and restaurants to sell to-go alcohol.

Bottoms up.