Three restaurants open this week, Lidia Bastianich returns to KC, and more for your week

Wednesday, January 22

This marks the first official week of operation for two new concepts in Westport, both operating under one roof. Sweet Combforts and Wingman Kitchen (4117 Pennsylvania Avenue) are now officially open Tuesday through Sundays from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m., serving up two unique menus. Wingman Kitchen offers Asian and American-inspired chicken dishes, including wings, sandwiches, bibimbap and smothered waffle fries. Sweet Combforts specializes in liege waffles coated in icing, candy, cereal, and fruit. Both seem engineered for instagram, but word is that it’s all tasty, too.

Thursday, January 23

Today also marks the grand opening of Plowboys BBQ in Overland Park (6737 West 75th Street). This is the third location of the local chain, which specializes in KC-style barbecue, including brisket, burnt ends, ribs, and house-made nachos. Visit any time today between 10:30am and 3 p.m., and enter a contest to win $25 a month to eat at any Plowboys location for a year. There will be three winners.

Everyone’s favorite culinary nonna, Lidia Bastianich, will be on hand at her restaurant, Lidia’s Kansas City (101 West 22nd Street), to celebrate the release of her newest cookbook, Felidia: Featuring Recipes from My Flagship Restaurant. During the dinner service, guests can opt for a four-course meal featuring dishes from the original Felidia restaurant for $65 a person (not including tax, gratuity, or alcohol). There will be lots of options available, including fuzi (pasta) with braised duck, spinach gnudi, tuna palermitana with winter caponata, and veal osso buco, among others. Call 816-221-3722 to reserve your spot.

Friday, January 24

Out in Lenexa, Black Dog Coffee House (12815 West 87th Street Parkway) is hosting the “Best of the Best Barista Social and Throwdown,” from 7 to 11 p.m. KC baristas and barista lovers are encouraged to come out for the competition, which features prizes from Fellow, Baratza, Brewista, Hugo Tea, Crane Brewing Company, Black Dog Coffeehouse, and Messenger Coffee Co. It is free to attend and $5 to enter (register for the competition here), and all proceeds benefit heartsupport, an online mental health resource.

Saturday, January 25

Hopcat (401 Westport Road) turns 12 years old today (the chain, not this location), and everyone is invited to the party. The bar and restaurant will be releasing a slew of rare beers (mostly stouts and barrel-aged selections), including Founder’s Dankwood: Bourbon Barrel-Aged American Red IPA, New Holland Dragon’s Milk Reserve Salted Caramel: Bourbon Barrel-Aged American Imperial Stout with Salted Caramel, Van Steenberge Piraat Rum Barrel-Aged: Rum Barrel-Aged Belgian Strong Golden Ale, among many others. There are also free cosmik fries for everyone who walks in the door from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., as well as a fry-eating contest at 3 p.m.

Get into the spirit of the Roaring ’20s with a Tom’s Town Distilling Co. pop-up at Jax Fish House & Oyster Bar (4814 Roanoke Parkway). For $75 (not including tax and gratuity), enjoy bottomless Prohibition-era cocktails made with Tom’s Town gins, unlimited passed appetizers, caviar service, and live music. The party runs from 8-10:30 p.m. Tickets are available here.

Banksia Bakehouse (105 West 9th Street) is hosting an Australia Day party from 6 to 11 p.m., featuring cocktails, Australian beers and wine, as well as Banksia’s Australian dishes. Owners Robert Joseph and Erika Vikor will also be debuting dishes from their upcoming new restaurant, Duck & Roll, which will serve Cantonese dishes and dim sum. Tickets are $25 for adults ($10 for children) and include food. Drinks will be available available a la carte.

In Parkville, New London Cafe (6325 Lewis Street) is hosting a five-course beer dinner featuring brews from Boulevard Brewing Company. For $65 a person (not including tax or gratuity), enjoy dishes like a crab cake with risotto, drizzled with sweet chili hollandaise (paired with Phantom Haze Double IPA); beef tenderloin stuffed with creamed spinach, mushrooms and leeks (Brandy Land Imperial Stout). Reserve your seat here.