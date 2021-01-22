Three Kansas City-area high schoolers named scholars in Regeneron Science Talent Search 2021

Out of 1,760 applicants from 611 highschools hailing from 45 states, Washington, DC, Puerto Rico, and ten countries, Regeneron selected 300 scholars. Among those selected were Katrina Case, of Pembroke Hill School, Khushi Kohli, of Olathe North High School, and Eli Jones, of Jackson Senior High School.

The recently-named scholars have represented Kansas City well, and each brought home a $2,000 award as well as an additional $2,000 to their respective schools.

“The remarkable drive, creativity and intellectual curiosity that each one of these scholars possesses represents a hopeful outlook for our future and our collective wellbeing,” says Maya Ajmera, President and CEO of Society for Science, Publisher of Science News and 1985 Science Talent Search alum. “At a time when many students’ educational experiences are being disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, I am incredibly humbled to see gifted young scientists and engineers eager to contribute fresh insights to solving the world’s most intractable problems.”

Scholars were selected based on their strong research skills, innovative thinking, commitment to academic excellence, and potential for becoming impactful scientists.

Each scholar had presented their own original research project. Kase’s project is titled: “Importance of Neoantigen Affinity for Determining the Effectiveness of Immunotherapy in Lung Carcinomas”, Kohli’s is titled: “Dynamics of Brain Metastasis in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer”, and Jones’s is titled: “Towards the Total Synthesis of the Leishmanicidal Lindbergin E for the Development of an Enantioselective Phloroglucinol-Derived Polyketide Synthesis.”

Following the initial selection of scholars, 40 finalists were selected to compete March 10th-17th. While none of the Kansas City-area students were selected to compete as finalists, they earned the opportunity to present their research to a national audience and showcase their dedication to STEM.

To view the full list of scholars or learn more click here.