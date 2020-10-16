Third annual Troostapalooza being held virtually Saturday, October 17

The Troost Market Collective will be hosting the third year of the Troostapalooza festival this Saturday, October 17, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. The festival celebrates the small business owners, entrepreneurs, artists, and all neighbors of Troost Street, a historic Kansas City community.

Supported by The Porter House KC, UMKC, and KCSourceLink, Troost Market Collective will be building on the very successful first two iterations of Troostapalooza by bringing the same fun and community building as a virtual event. The Troost Market Collective has also teased that there will be a special announcement at the top of the festival, so make sure you’re signed up and tuned in.

The fest will be held via a livestream on the virtual event website Booth Central, which recommends you register your attendance ahead of time. This year’s festival will feature local musicians The Black Creatures, Julia Haille with Tim Braun, and Eems. DJ Sheppa and Blk Mario will also be performing. There will also be conversations with local business owners like Alesha Bowmen of the unLESHed+ boutique, which was recently featured on the Ellen show.

“There is a rich history on the Troost Corridor and so much beauty and strength,” says Troostapalooza organizer Katie Mabry van Dieren, co-founder of Troost Market Collective. “We are hoping to highlight the entrepreneurial spirit and diverse neighborhood tapestry that exists here and has for many years. Troostapalooza acts as a means to showcase local, small businesses and grow the local economy in a fun, inviting way.”

The festival is an opportunity to both support local businesses and the communities of Kansas City. Troostapalooza’s virtual fest is sure to be just as unique as years previous, with all the same spirit and pride.