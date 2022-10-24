The Well to be repurposed as part of major Waldo apartment project

The family-owned rooftop bar & grill The Well is set to be replaced by a 300-unit apartment project plan called Waldo74Broadway. This $90 million plan is made in cooperation with EPC Real Estate Group and The Well owners, the Lewellen family.

The development is slated to occupy the majority of the block that is now occupied by The Well, stretching from 74th St. to 74th Terrace along the east side of Broadway. While The Well will be forced to shut down operations during construction, this proposal makes room for The Well to open a new place on the ground floor of the project.

EPC project executive and developer Jeremy Tinkler contends that Waldo area neighborhoods and businesses will be briefed about the development within the coming days.

This Waldo project is one of two apartment developments endorsed by the RideKC Development Corp. committee; the project having the full RideKC board voting unanimously in approval of the project. The other project was also unanimously endorsed. Levy at Martini Corners is a complex being constructed at 31 St. and Gillham Rd whose construction is pursued by developer Gary Hassenflu.

Both projects Waldo74Broadway and The Levy will not include set-asides for affordable apartments with rent ranging from $1,100 to $1,900.

For more information and updates, visit RideKC.