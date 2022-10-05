The Toadies brought mediation and genre-mashing to Knuckleheads

Toadies

with the Reverend Horton Heat and Nashville Pussy

Knuckleheads Saloon

Tuesday, October 4

On Tuesday night, a duo of Texas rock ‘n’ roll acts took to Knuckleheads’ stage to belatedly celebrate the 25th anniversary of a pair of classic albums. The Toadies were there to run through their debut, Rubberneck, with the Reverend Horton Heat also on deck to tackle their third album for Sub Pop, Liquor in the Front. Also along for the ride were Nashville Pussy, though they were sadly not taking on their debut, Let Them Eat Pussy.

The moment Nashville Pussy stepped on stage the floor began to vibrate. The band’s jailhouse lullabies literally rocked the crowd. Their impulsivity seems choreographed. After spending decades together as a group (and for some members, a couple), their chemistry has become clairvoyant.

Next, coming in from Dallas, Texas, was the one and only Reverend Horton Heat. They played Liquor In The Front in its entirety, which was originally released in 1994. Many songs from this album have been featured in video games, movies, and television shows.

To really kick things up a notch, Reverend blessed us with “Ace of Spades” by Motörhead.

The Toadies is a band that most know, even if they don’t realize it. They played their Rubberneck album in full, which was also released in 1994 and re-released on its 20th anniversary in 2014 with five bonus tracks, all of which were played at Knuckleheads.

They have been perfectly described as “the Pixies meets Metallica,” which sums up both their sound and followers. Frontman Vaden Todd Lewis threatened to stop the show when fans in the crowd instigated a fight, which thankfully calmed everyone down due to his upbeat demeanor.

Toadies setlist

Little Sin

No Deliverance

The Charmer

Jigsaw Girl

Rubberneck

Mexican Hairless

Mister Love

Backslider

Possum Kingdom

Quitter

Away

I Come From the Water

Tyler

Happy Face

Velvet

I Burn

—

I Put a Spell on You (Screamin’ Jay Hawkins cover)

Long Time

Song I Hate

Closer to You

Rattler’s Revival

Reverend Horton Heat setlist

Liquor in the Front

Big Sky

Baddest of the Bad

One Time for Me

Five-O Ford

In Your Wildest Dreams

Yeah, Right

Cruisin’ for a Bruisin’

I Could Get Used to It

Liquor, Beer & Wine

I Can’t Surf

Jezebel (Frankie Laine cover)

Rockin’ Dog

Sub Pop

400 Bucks

Psychobilly Freakout

Galaxy 500

Ace of Spades (Motörhead cover)

