The Temptations keep the soul of Motown alive in concert at Ameristar Casino

On Saturday night, the five current members of the Temptations carried on the tradition of uniquely crafted choreography and soothing soul as they made their way through Kansas City on their Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations tour.

The five members, Jawan M. Jackson, Tony Grant, Terry Weeks, Ron Tyson, and Otis Williams, put their incredible range of vocals and swift dance moves on display for an older crowd at the Star Pavilion.

Jackson and Grant are newly found members of the group, after joining within just the last couple of years. Jackson, the most recent member, showcased the bass of his voice throughout the entirety of the performance, while Grant took much more of a lead role in many of the songs.

Week has been humming with the Tempts for around 25 years, and Tyson for about 40 years. The anchor of the group Otis Williams—the last remaining original member of the Temptations—still putting on a show at 81 years old.

Nonetheless, Williams was still more than able to put on a memorable show for lifelong fans, after 61 years of touring. While he may not have been as quick on his feet as younger counterparts, Jackson and Grant, he continued to keep the crowd involved with his unmatched vocals and wittiness.

The group grasped the crowd’s attention immediately, opening with “Papa was a Rollin’ Stone,” one of the Temptations most popular songs. With help from their brass band, keyboard player, drummer, guitarist, and bassist, the group crept on stage as the song began to build.

Once anticipation hit an all-time high for attendees, the group let their voices be heard and never turned back. For around an hour and fifteen minutes, the collective of entertainers carried on the longstanding, 60 year tradition of soulful tunes that the original five band members had made chart-topping.

The night was highlighted with all-time classics from “I Wish It Would Rain,” “Just My Imagination (Running Away With Me),” “I Can’t Get Next to You,” “Get Ready,” and more. All songs were reciprocated incredibly well by the crowd, most of which were singing along throughout the night.

The new day Tempts did a fantastic job of keeping the crowd involved and at points up on their feet, despite most attendees being in their older years.

Taking in the precise production, wide-range of vocals, and the fact that Williams at 81 years old is still kicking his feet across stages on a nation-wide tour, the utmost respect was shown to all members of the band. Attendees were in an awe of admiration as they watched the five, highly acclaimed members bring them back to some of their earliest memories of the Temptations.

Through conversation and quick jokes, the group had the flock of funk lovers engaged and excited as the night sank low.

About midway through the show, Williams and other members sat down center stage and gave some quick context of the group and their journey with Motown Records. Williams explained how the Temptations and other historic Motown bands such as The Supremes and The Miracles were some of the pioneers of American soul music.

[Editor’s note: If you haven’t sat down with the 2002 documentary Standing in the Shadows of Motown—which documents The Temptations’ journey along with many studio musicians from the era/label—the entire thing is free on YouTube at this link.]

Through a few flashbacks and witty storytelling, Williams made it transparent to the crowd that there will never be another record label like Motown Records. The crowd could not have agreed more, cheering and chanting the band on after every individual word fell out of their mouths.

To wrap the night up, the beloved band played their best known anthem “My Girl” as the crowd had a sigh of relief before going wild, having anticipated the arrival of the song all night. After singing and grooving to what could be the last live song that Kansas Citians may see from soul trailblazer Williams, the entirety of all Temptations supporters rose to their feet to send the group off in a standing ovation.