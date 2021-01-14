The sound of soul takes Kansas City with “The Music of Motown”, livestreamed from Crossroads Hotel

Marvin Gaye is back, in a manner. Virtual soul music experience “The Music of Motown” is coming to screens across Kansas City starting Jan. 16, thanks to the vast local talent drawn by MTH Theater at Crown Center.

Featuring covers of iconic Motown voices such as The Supremes and Stevie Wonder, the revue will take place at 7:30 p.m. each evening and will continue until Feb. 6.

Performances will be captured live out of the Crossroads Hotel’s gallery space.

The purchase of a ticket will grant access to the link and password to the show. Both will be valid for 48 hours and will be sent out 12 hours before the selected performance time. The show will be streamed on video app Vimeo but attendees can also watch it via smart TV, computer, tablet, or smartphone.

Any chance to support local music/theater is something we’re absolutely here for.

Purchase tickets from this link.