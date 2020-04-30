The Rabbit hOle launches national exhibit design challenge

Local exploratorium opening in Kansas City in 2021, The Rabbit hOle, has announced a competition involving all the book-loving kiddos in your home. In preparations of a new exhibit that will transform visitors into their favorite picture books- literally. In anticipation of their opening, founders and directors hope to get children involved and staying creative during a time where there isn’t too much else to do.

Co-founder and director Pete Cowdin says, “We’ve been thinking about the challenge for some time, but we weren’t planning to launch it until after we opened. With everything that’s going on right now, it seemed like the right time. I can’t wait to see what kids create.”

Children ages 5-12 are encouraged to create models of their favorite picture books come to life in an interactive way. The goal here is to take the story from the pages into real life for visitors to experience.

Entries can be individual or in groups of up to three. Contestants are required to use materials from around their homes and outdoors to create their models and submit their entries via photo or video documentation. The deadline for all entries is May 15, 2020, and prizes will be announced in the coming weeks.

For full rules and information visit the Rabbit hOle’s website.